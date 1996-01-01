7. Gases
Kinetic Energy of Gases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
At STP, consider the three separate 1.0-L samples of He, O2, and Cl2 behaving ideally. Rank them in order of increasing average kinetic energy and increasing average velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cl2 < O2 < He; Cl2 < O2 < He
B
He < O2 < Cl2; He < O2 < Cl2
C
He < O2 < Cl2; All gases will have the same average volecity
D
All gases will have the same kinetic energy; Cl2 < O2 < He
E
All gases will have the same kinetic energy; He < O2 < Cl2
F
All gases will have the same kinetic energy and the same average velocity.