7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 40-m deep underwater where the total pressure (plus atmospheric pressure) is 5.00 atm, a dolphin produces a bubble with a diameter of 7.0 cm. Calculate the radius of the bubble when it reaches 10-m below the surface and the total pressure is 2.00 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.75 cm
B
4.75 cm
C
6.75 cm
D
5.75 cm