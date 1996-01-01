7. Gases
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A basketball initially has a volume of 4.18 L and contains 0.268 mol of gas. What would be the volume of the basketball when 0.178 mol of gas is added to it (at constant temperature and pressure)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.96 L
B
2.78 L
C
6.29 L
D
2.51 L