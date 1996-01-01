12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the MO diagram for N2. There is a pair of electrons in the bonding σ orbital that through the absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in the promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the σ2p to the π*2p molecular orbital. Is the N-N bond stronger or weaker in the excited state than in the ground state?
A
Stronger
B
Weaker
C
No change