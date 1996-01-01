3. Chemical Reactions
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methionine is a unique sulfur-containing amino acid that can be used to build proteins and produce molecules in the body.
Given the 3D model below, identify its molecular formula.
Legend: H → white, S → yellow, O → red, N → blue, C → grey
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C4H8N2OS
B
C5H10N2OS
C
C4H10NO2S
D
C5H11NO2S