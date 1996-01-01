8. Thermochemistry
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the mixing tank below:
The flow of the two inlets is balanced such that the solution inside the tank and the solution that flows through the outlet has a constant composition. The temperature is also maintained through the use of a heating mechanism. If the inlet and outlet were blocked, what type of system will the tank be?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
open
B
closed
C
isolated