8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the type of system for the liquid in the setup shown below
The apparatus allows the continuous flow of the liquid to go in at the bottom and go out at the top. So at any time, the volume of the liquid is constant.
a. The solution is an isolated system
b. The solution is an open system
c. The solution is a closed system
