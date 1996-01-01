15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The thermal dehydrogenation of propane is a first-order process and has a rate constant of 4.86×10−2 s−1 at 873 K:
C3H8(g) → C3H6(g) + H2(g)
Calculate the half-life of propane at 873 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.3 s
B
28.6 s
C
41.3 s
D
55.6 s