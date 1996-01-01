9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a 155-g ball traveling at 82 mph. Why is the wave nature of matter not important for this ball?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2×10−34 m; The value of wavelength is so small that it will not affect the trajectory of the ball.
B
4.5×10−44 m; The value of wavelength is so small that it will not affect the trajectory of the ball.
C
6.2×10−34 m; The value of wavelength is so small that it will not affect the trajectory of the ball.
D
8.2×10−34 m; The value of wavelength is so small that it will not affect the trajectory of the ball.