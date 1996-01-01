9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
9. Quantum Mechanics De Broglie Wavelength
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The speed of sound in dry air at 25 °C is 346 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. Calculate the frequency of electromagnetic radiation with the same wavelength as the sound wave.
The speed of sound in dry air at 25 °C is 346 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. Calculate the frequency of electromagnetic radiation with the same wavelength as the sound wave.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 MHz
B
5 MHz
C
10 MHz
D
20 MHz