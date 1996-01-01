2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Charges
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is a portion of a blank periodic table with six colored boxes. Determine the most probable charge of the ion associated with each.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Red box: 1– Blue box: 2– Purple box: 5+ Orange box: 3+ Green box: 2+ Yellow box: 1+
B
Red box: 1+ Blue box: 2+ Purple box: 3+ Orange box: 3– Green box: 2–Yellow box: 1–
C
Red box: 1+ Blue box: 2+ Purple box: 5– Orange box: 3– Green box: 2– Yellow box: 1–
D
Red box: 1– Blue box: 2– Purple box: 3– Orange box: 3+ Green box: 2+ Yellow box: 1+