3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Ionic Hydrates
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in its solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 ⋅ xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3.
A 6.51 g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 °C, and all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 1.48 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?
Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in its solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 ⋅ xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3.
A 6.51 g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 °C, and all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 1.48 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10
B
20
C
15
D
18