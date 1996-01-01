Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in its solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na 2 CO 3 ⋅ xH 2 O, where x is the number of moles of H 2 O per mole of Na 2 CO 3 .

A 6.51 g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 °C, and all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 1.48 g of Na 2 CO 3 . What is the value of x?