3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Ionic Hydrates
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Epsom salt is a hydrated ionic compound with the following formula: MgSO4 · x H2O. A 14.79-g sample of Epsom salt is heated to drive off the water of hydration. The mass of the sample after complete dehydration is 7.23 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in Epsom salt.
Epsom salt is a hydrated ionic compound with the following formula: MgSO4 · x H2O. A 14.79-g sample of Epsom salt is heated to drive off the water of hydration. The mass of the sample after complete dehydration is 7.23 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in Epsom salt.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3
B
7
C
11
D
15