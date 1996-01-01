16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true when Qc = Kc?
Which of the following is true when Qc = Kc?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is at equilibrium and the reaction will shift to the left to achieve the initial concentrations.
B
The reaction is close to equilibrium and the reaction must shift to the right to reestablish equilibrium until the concentrations produce a value of Qc > Kc.
C
The reaction is at equilibrium and the concentrations used to calculate Q are the equilibrium concentrations.
D
The reactants are much greater than the products, the reaction will shift to the left to reestablish equilibrium.