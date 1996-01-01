10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
You and your friend are discussing where would element number 104 be located in the periodic table. Your friend says that it belongs with the rare earth metals but you say that it is found with hafnium. Assuming you have a copy of the periodic that shows up to period 6 only, justify your argument by writing the electron configuration of element number 104.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Rn]7s25f156d1
B
[Rn]7s25f16
C
[Rn]7s25f146d2
D
[Rn]7s25f146d1