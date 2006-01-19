21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The three naturally occurring isotopes of potassium are 39K, 40K, and 41K. The isotope 40K is radioactive and undergoes beta decay. Identify the product of the radioactive decay of 40K.
The three naturally occurring isotopes of potassium are 39K, 40K, and 41K. The isotope 40K is radioactive and undergoes beta decay. Identify the product of the radioactive decay of 40K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4020Ca
B
4018Ar
C
4021Sc
D
4018K