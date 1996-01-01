7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scuba diver is 15 m deep underwater. Given that the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa and assuming that the density of water is 1.00×103 kg/m3, calculate the pressure (atm) exerted on the body of the diver. [Useful information: g = 9.81 m/s2 and 1 Pa = 1 kg/ms2]
A scuba diver is 15 m deep underwater. Given that the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa and assuming that the density of water is 1.00×103 kg/m3, calculate the pressure (atm) exerted on the body of the diver. [Useful information: g = 9.81 m/s2 and 1 Pa = 1 kg/ms2]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 atm
B
2.44 atm
C
0.465 atm
D
2.71 atm