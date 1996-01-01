7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m2. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, Calculate the pressure exerted on the gas in pounds per square inch.
A sample of gas is held inside a cylinder equipped with a movable piston that has an area of 0.720 m2. If a mass of 8.42 kg is pushing down on the piston, Calculate the pressure exerted on the gas in pounds per square inch.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0166 psi
B
18.56 psi
C
0.167 psi
D
0.654 psi