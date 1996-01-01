9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the energy (in J) of an electron in the hydrogen atom given each of the following scenarios:
(a) n = 4
(b) n = 8
Determine the wavelength (in m) of the radiation emitted when the electron moves from (b) to (a).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) –1.36×10–19 J(b) –3.41×10–19 Jλ = 9.70×10–8 m
B
(a) –1.36×10–19 J(b) –3.41×10–20 Jλ = 1.95×10–6 m
C
(a) 4.54×10–18 J(b) 3.01×10–18 Jλ = 1.76×10–7 m
D
(a) 1.36×10–18 J(b) 3.41×10–18 Jλ = 9.70×10–8 m