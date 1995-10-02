9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lithium is considered a hydrogen-like atom because it has one valence electron. Calculate the energy required to completely remove the valence electron from a lithium atom in its ground state. Find the wavelength of light that has enough energy in a single photon to achieve this.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 2.95×106 J; λ = 306 nm
B
E = –2.95×106 J; λ = 306 nm
C
E = –4.90×10–18 J; λ = 40.6 nm
D
E = 4.90×10–18 J; λ = 40.6 nm