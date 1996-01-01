Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) are newly developed fuel cells that commonly use molten lithium and potassium carbonates as electrolytes. The half-reactions in the cell are shown below:

Anode: H 2 (g) + CO 3 2–(l) → H 2 O(l) + CO 2 (g) + 2 e–

Cathode: 1/2 O 2 (g) + CO 2 (g) + 2 e– → CO 3 2–(l)

(a) What is the mass of hydrogen gas (in grams) needed to generate a constant current of 12.4 A for 10.0 h?

(b) What is the volume (in liters) of the hydrogen gas if the required conditions are 650°C and 1406 mmHg?