6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
155PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) are newly developed fuel cells that commonly use molten lithium and potassium carbonates as electrolytes. The half-reactions in the cell are shown below:
Anode: H2(g) + CO32–(l) → H2O(l) + CO2(g) + 2 e–
Cathode: 1/2 O2(g) + CO2(g) + 2 e– → CO32–(l)
(a) What is the mass of hydrogen gas (in grams) needed to generate a constant current of 12.4 A for 10.0 h?
(b) What is the volume (in liters) of the hydrogen gas if the required conditions are 650°C and 1406 mmHg?
Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) are newly developed fuel cells that commonly use molten lithium and potassium carbonates as electrolytes. The half-reactions in the cell are shown below:
Anode: H2(g) + CO32–(l) → H2O(l) + CO2(g) + 2 e–
Cathode: 1/2 O2(g) + CO2(g) + 2 e– → CO32–(l)
(a) What is the mass of hydrogen gas (in grams) needed to generate a constant current of 12.4 A for 10.0 h?
(b) What is the volume (in liters) of the hydrogen gas if the required conditions are 650°C and 1406 mmHg?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) mass H2 = 4.66 g; (b) V = 66.7 L
B
(a) mass H2 = 9.33 g; (b) V = 66.7 L
C
(a) mass H2 = 4.66 g; (b) V = 94.7 L
D
(a) mass H2 = 9.33 g; (b) V = 94.7 L