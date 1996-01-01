12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What labels do we use for the two MOs shown that are part of the molecular orbital energy-level diagram for MOs constructed from 2s atomic orbitals?
A
The lower-energy MO is σ*2s and the higher-energy MO is σ2s.
B
The higher-energy MO is π*2s and the lower-energy MO is π2s.
C
The higher-energy MO is σ*2s and the lower-energy MO is σ2s.
D
The lower-energy MO is π*2s and the higher-energy MO is π2s.