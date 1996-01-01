16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a system wherein the liquid and the vapor are in equilibrium, the pressure that the vapor is exerting on the liquid is called the vapor pressure. Write a reaction equation to represent the equilibrium between liquid methanol and methanol vapor and provide the Kp expression for the reaction.
In a system wherein the liquid and the vapor are in equilibrium, the pressure that the vapor is exerting on the liquid is called the vapor pressure. Write a reaction equation to represent the equilibrium between liquid methanol and methanol vapor and provide the Kp expression for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3OH(l) ⇌ CH3OH(g)
Kp = PCH3OH
Kp = PCH3OH
B
CH3OH(l) ⇌ CH3OH(g)
Kp = [CH3OH]
Kp = [CH3OH]
C
CH3CH2OH(l) ⇌ CH3CH2OH(g)
Kp = PCH3CH2OH
Kp = PCH3CH2OH
D
CH3CH2OH(l) ⇌ CH3CH2OH(g)
Kp = [CH3CH2OH]
Kp = [CH3CH2OH]