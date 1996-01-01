11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the bonds in the substances below as ionic, nonpolar covalent, or polar covalent.
a. I2
b. SO2
c. KF
d. NS2
e. S8
f. BCl3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. nonpolar covalent; b. polar covalent; c. ionic; d. polar covalent; e. nonpolar covalent; f. polar covalent
B
a. nonpolar covalent; b. polar covalent; c. ionic; d. nonpolar covalent; e. nonpolar covalent; f. ionic
C
a. nonpolar covalent; b. nonpolar covalent; c. polar covalent; d. polar covalent; e. nonpolar covalent; f. polar covalent
D
a. polar covalent; b. nonpolar covalent; c. ionic; d. nonpolar covalent; e. polar covalent; f. ionic
E
a. polar covalent; b. polar covalent; c. ionic; d. nonpolar covalent; e. nonpolar covalent; f. polar covalent