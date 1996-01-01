8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why do the surroundings feel colder during an endothermic reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction releases heat to the surroundings.
B
The reaction absorbs heat from the surroundings.
C
The surroundings must decrease in temperature to accommodate the reactions conditions.
D
