3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetylsalicylic acid, commonly known as aspirin, is classified as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). The following data is the elemental analysis of aspirin in terms of mass percent composition:
Element Mass Percent Composition
C 60.00%
H 4.48%
O 35.52%
Determine the molecular formula of aspirin if its molar mass is 180.16 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C18H16O8
B
C4H9O8
C
C4H8O9
D
C9H8O4