Acetylsalicylic acid, commonly known as aspirin, is classified as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). The following data is the elemental analysis of aspirin in terms of mass percent composition:

Element Mass Percent Composition

C 60.00%

H 4.48%

O 35.52%

Determine the molecular formula of aspirin if its molar mass is 180.16 g/mol.