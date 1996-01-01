12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Geometry
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
The shape of CO32− is trigonal planar, but the shape of SO32− is trigonal pyramidal. Explain.
The shape of CO32− is trigonal planar, but the shape of SO32− is trigonal pyramidal. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Though both CO32− and SO32− are in the AX2 form, their central atoms differ, which means their outer electrons differ, resulting in a similarity in the number of electron domains surrounding the central atoms and shape.
B
Though both CO32− and SO32− are in the AX2 form, their central atoms differ, which means their valence electrons differ, resulting in a similarity in the number of charges surrounding the central atoms and different shape.
C
Though both CO32− and SO32− are in the AX3 form, their central atoms differ, which means their valence electrons differ, resulting in a difference in the number of electron domains surrounding the central atoms and shape.
D
Though both CO32− and SO32− are in the AX5 form, their central atoms differ, which means their valence electrons differ, resulting in a difference in the number of charges surrounding the central atoms and shape.