11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
If methanol was used as a fuel, it would burn in the following manner: 2 CH3OH(l) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g). What is the ΔH°rxn using average bond energies?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.6×10−2 kJ
B
−2.6×102 kJ
C
2.6×103 kJ
D
2.6×102 kJ