19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
128PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following decomposition reaction:
P4(g) → 2 P2(g) ΔH°rxn = 229.1 kJ
Calculate the percentage of 0.100 atm P4 that decomposed at 314 K if 47.00% of 0.100 atm P4 decomposed to P2 when equilibrium was reached at 298 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.55%
B
47.00%
C
97.93%
D
99.99%