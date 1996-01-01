14. Solutions
Molality
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25.0 °C, what is the molality of a solution prepared by dissolving 32.6 mL of ethanol in 250.0 mL of water which resulted in a final solution volume of 275.0 mL? (density ethanol = 0.789 g/mL , density water = 1.00 g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.23 m
B
2.03 m
C
3.26 m
D
2.75 m