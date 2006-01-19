21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about gamma rays is true?
Which of the following statements about gamma rays is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gamma rays consist of high photons which do not have a mass but a charge equal to that of an electron.
B
Gamma rays consist of low-energy photons of high wavelength.
C
Gamma rays consist of high-energy photons with a high penetration power.
D
Gamma rays are short bursts of very high-energy electrons.
E
Gamma rays consist of high-energy photons with a low penetration power.