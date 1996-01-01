3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between SO2 and O2 produces SO3 with a yield of 55%. For the mixture shown below, determine the number of molecules for each compound after the reaction
Yellow spheres are S atoms and green spheres are O atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.9 molecules SO2, 2.8 molecules SO3, 3.9 molecules O2
B
3.2 molecules SO2, 3.9 molecules SO3, 4.1 molecules O2
C
0 molecules SO2, 7 molecules SO3, 7 molecules O2
D
7 molecules SO2, 6 molecules SO3, 0 molecules O2