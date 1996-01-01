8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following represent q and w for a system that is doing work on the surroundings and losing heat to surroundings?
a) q > 0, w > 0
b) q > 0, w < 0
c) q = 0, w > 0
d) q < 0, w = 0
e) q < 0, w < 0
f) q < 0, w > 0
