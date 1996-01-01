13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following illustration shows the electronic structure of a doped semiconductor. Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This is an example of an N-type doped semiconductor.
B
The region of antibonding molecular orbitals in Band A is the band gap.
C
Band B is the valence band.
D
The region of bonding molecular orbitals in Band A is the band gap.