1. Intro to General Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following is intensive or extensive property:
a. refractive index
b. malleability
c. ductility
d. mass
e. melting point
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
intensive, extensive, intensive, intensive, intensive
B
intensive, intensive, intensive, extensive, intensive
C
extensive, extensive, intensive, extensive, intensive
D
intensive, intensive, extensive, extensive, extensive