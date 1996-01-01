The following reaction is known to be an exothermic process:

NH 3 (g) + HCl (g) → NH 4 Cl (s)

Assume that the energy of activation for the forward, E a(fwd) and backward, E a(reverse) reactions are 15 kJ/mol and 330 kJ/mol respectively. Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction, ΔH rxn .