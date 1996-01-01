15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is known to be an exothermic process:
NH3 (g) + HCl (g) → NH4Cl (s)
Assume that the energy of activation for the forward, Ea(fwd) and backward, Ea(reverse) reactions are 15 kJ/mol and 330 kJ/mol respectively. Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction, ΔHrxn.
The following reaction is known to be an exothermic process:
NH3 (g) + HCl (g) → NH4Cl (s)
Assume that the energy of activation for the forward, Ea(fwd) and backward, Ea(reverse) reactions are 15 kJ/mol and 330 kJ/mol respectively. Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction, ΔHrxn.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
375 kJ/mol
B
-315 kJ/mol
C
-375 kJ/mol
D
345 kJ/mol