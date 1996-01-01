8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if "density" is a state function or not. Briefly explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because the density of a substance does not depend on how the substance was obtained.
B
No, because the density of a substance depends upon how the substance was obtained.
C
Yes, because the density depends on mass and volume.
D
No, because the density depends on mass and volume.