1. Intro to General Chemistry
Physical Properties
1. Intro to General Chemistry Physical Properties
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given is a physical property or chemical property
a. the density of silver is 10.49 g/mL
b. the hardness of silver is 2.5 Mohs scale
c. the reactivity of silver with acid
d. the melting point of silver is 961.8 °C
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
physical, physical, chemical, chemical
B
physical, chemical, chemical, chemical
C
physical, physical, chemical, physical
D
physical, physical, physical, physical