6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Precipitation with chloride ions can remove silver ions from a solution. Consider a solution that has silver acetate in it. Aqueous silver acetate reacts with aqueous potassium chloride to produce solid silver chloride and aqueous potassium acetate, write the complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction.
A
complete ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) + K+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) + K+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq)
net ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s)
B
complete ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) + K+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s) + K+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq)
net ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s)
C
complete ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) + K+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) + K+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq)
net ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + Cl−(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) → AgCl(s) + CH3COO−(aq)
D
complete ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) + K+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s) + K+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq)
net ionic equation: Ag+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) + K+(aq) + Cl−(aq) → AgCl(s) + K+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq)
