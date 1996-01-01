12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitric oxide (NO) is a colorless gas produced in the Ostwald process by the oxidation of ammonia (NH3). Calculate the bond order in the NO molecule. Is this the same bond order as predicted by its Lewis dot structure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2; Yes
B
2.5; Yes
C
2.5; No
D
3; Yes