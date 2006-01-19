In terms of availability, hydrogen isotopes used as fuel for fusion are cheaper and more available than uranium fuel. Both fuels are naturally occurring but uranium fuel still has to be enriched. In terms of the hazard, fusion products are non-radioactive and non-polluting in the long term, unlike fission products. Fusion reactors have not been developed yet because of the very high temperatures required and the lack of an efficient device to achieve this and give a practical energy output.