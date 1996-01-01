16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will occur when the volume is increased for the following reaction at equilibrium?
NH2COONH4 (g) ⇌ 2 NH3 (g) + CO2 (g)
Which of the following will occur when the volume is increased for the following reaction at equilibrium?
NH2COONH4 (g) ⇌ 2 NH3 (g) + CO2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the reaction will shift to the right
B
the reaction will shift to the left
C
None of the above