2. Atoms & Elements Isotopes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sodium has only one naturally occurring isotope while bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (79Br and 81Br). Determine the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons present in Na81Br.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
46 protons, 46 electrons, 104 neutrons
B
58 protons, 58 electrons, 104 neutrons
C
46 protons, 46 electrons, 58 neutrons
D
58 protons, 58 electrons, 58 neutrons