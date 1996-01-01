Calcium oxalate (CaC 2 O 4 ) crystals can be formed in the kidneys and are the most common type of kidney stones. They are formed when there are high concentrations of calcium and oxalate and too little liquid in the kidney. The normal level of calcium in the blood is 8.6 to 10.3 mg/dL. If the calcium concentration in the blood is 9.0 mg/dL and the K sp of calcium oxalate is 2.7×10–9, what is the minimum concentration of oxalate that will cause the formation of calcium oxalate crystals?