1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following, round to two significant figures
a. 32,324
b. 2.0534x105
c. 453477.23400
d. 0.000000000000934
For the following, round to two significant figures
a. 32,324
b. 2.0534x105
c. 453477.23400
d. 0.000000000000934
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a.32, b. 21, c. 45, d. 93
B
a. 3.2x104, b. 2.1x105, c. 4.5x105, d. 9.3x10–13
C
a. 3232, b. 2.05x105, c. 4.53x105, d. 9.34×10–13
D
a. 32.32, b. 2.0500000, c. 4.53000, d. 9.340000