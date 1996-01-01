13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the strongest intermolecular force present in each compound below:
a. CF4
b. CH2Br2
c. HOCH2OH
For each property below, Identify which compound would have the highest value for that property
a. molar heat of vaporization
b. melting point
c. vapor pressure
d. viscosity
