7. Gases
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. How will the pressure of the gas in the cylinder change if the temperature (in Kelvin) is doubled and at the same time keeping the volume constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pressure will be doubled.
B
The pressure will be halved.
C
The pressure will be quadrupled.
D
The pressure will not change.