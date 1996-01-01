7. Gases
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tank of experimental gas with 3.50 L volume and 14,500 kPa pressure at 26 °C was used to fill up balloons. How many balloons can be filled if each balloon has 2.0 L volume and 1.13 atm pressure at 26°C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
143 balloons
B
221 balloons
C
286 balloons
D
443 balloons