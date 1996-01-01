Acetone (C 3 H 6 O) has a density of 0.791 g/mL and xylene (C 8 H 10 ) has a density of 0.864 g/mL. A solution was prepared by mixing acetone and xylene. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in a solution if 19.0 mL of acetone was dissolved in 98.4 mL of xylene.