Commonly found in cola drinks, phosphoric acid (H 3 PO 4 ) is a triprotic acid. If a sample of cola has a pH of 2.80 and the total concentration of phosphoric acid species is 0.500 M, what are the concentrations of H 3 PO 4 , H 2 PO 4 -, HPO 4 2-, and PO 4 3-? The K a values for phosphoric acid are: K a1 = 7.5 x 10-3, K a2 = 6.2 x 10-8, and K a3 = 4.8 x 10-13.